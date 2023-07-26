The Portland Water District is looking for photo submissions for its Images of Sebago Lake Calendar to be published in the fall.

The photograph must be high resolution and include the Presumpscot River, a tributary of Sebago Lake or – new this year – Casco Bay.

All photographers who submit entries will receive a complimentary calendar.

Send submissions to sebagolake@pwd.org. The deadline to submit is Aug. 31. For a full list of submission requirements, go to pwd.org/publications.

