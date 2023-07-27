Here at the cove, I love sitting on the deck or on the flagstone terrace to enjoy a light and easy meal. Sometimes I take my summer drink down to the dock and sip it while I sit with my feet in the water. Talk about refreshing!

I like to have homemade lemonade on hand and this recipe with its unusual twist happens to be one of my favorite “mocktails.” It really seems to give me a lift and if you find yourself in the midst of a cool, foggy evening like we experience here on the cove sometimes, simply heat the concoction gently and enjoy this beverage warm in a mug.

This lemonade can also be frozen in ice cube trays, then the cubes can be stored in the freezer to pop out as needed. When you add the water, it will be thawed enough to enjoy slushie-style.

Another thing you can serve warm or cold is this beautiful summer salad. Use any type of pasta you prefer. If you would like, toss in grilled chicken, steak or tofu, chickpeas, olives and other vegetables. The tomatoes can be those cute, flavorful little ones, or you can chunk up a big juicy specimen.

Serve this main dish warm, at room temperature or chilled. You are totally in the driver’s seat. My only advisement to you is to use premium ingredients. Don’t skimp. Splurge on the ripest tomatoes, the creamiest mozzarella (I like the little bitty pearls) and trot out the best olive oil. When you take a bite, you’ll be very pleased with yourself.

I could wax poetic about the delectableness of this week’s featured dessert. I first enjoyed this tasty treat at my sister Dee’s house years ago and fell in love at first bite. This has it all: it’s easy, economical, you can keep the ingredients on hand and make it ahead. You can even cut the layers into slices, then wrap them up and stack them in the freezer for later; that is, if you don’t eat the whole panful in one sitting.

Of course, you can change this recipe up with different cookies and various ice cream flavors. You can add nuts, cherries and whatnot, too. However, I’m here to tell you that this is perfection just as it is. The ratio of the fudgy ribbon to ice cream to cookie crunchiness … oh my goodness.

Just make it. You’ll see what I’m talking about.

Rosemary lemonade

2 cups water

2 cups sugar

2 cups freshly squeezed lemon juice

Grated rind of one lemon

2 long sprigs fresh rosemary

Ice

Sparkling water

Combine water and sugar in a saucepan and bring to a boil. After 3 minutes, remove pan from heat and stir in lemon juice, rind and rosemary. Cover and steep for at least 1 hour. Strain and chill.

When ready to serve, fill glasses one-third full with lemonade, add ice, then top off with sparkling water.

Yield: 4 servings

Summer pasta

1/2 pound farfalle (bow-tie) pasta

1 pound tomatoes, diced

1/3 cup red onion, diced

12 ounces fresh mozzarella pearls

6 ounces arugula, torn into bite-sized pieces

4 large fresh basil leaves, torn into bite-sized pieces

1 tablespoon fresh oregano

1/2 cup olive oil

Salt, pepper and red pepper flakes to taste

Cook pasta and drain. Place in a large bowl with all other ingredients and toss.

Yield: 4 servings

Fudge ribbon dessert

1 (12-ounce) box vanilla wafers, crushed

1 stick butter, melted

1 (12-ounce) bag semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk (well-shaken)

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 quarts vanilla ice cream, softened

Combine cookie crumbs and butter; reserve 1 cup crumbs for sprinkling on top. Press remaining crumbs into a buttered 13-by-9-inch pan. Place in freezer for at least 30 minutes.

In a saucepan over medium heat, melt chocolate chips with evaporated milk and salt; cook and stir for about 25 minutes until thickened (it should be like hot fudge sauce). Remove from heat and set aside.

Pour chocolate over crumbs. Cover and freeze until firm. Spread softened ice cream over chocolate layer. Sprinkle with reserved cookie crumbs. Freeze at least 2 hours before serving.

Yield: 12 servings

