South Portland District 4 City Councilor Linda Cohen is stepping down a year before her term ends because she is moving out of the district, according to the City Clerk’s Office.

Cohen’s council seat and three others will be on the ballot this fall, along with positions on the South Portland Board of Education.

Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough also will elect council and school board members this fall.

Nomination papers for all candidates will be available next week for the Nov. 7 election.

South Portland

In addition to the one-year remainder of Cohen’s term, the City Council District 1 seat now held by Jocelyn Leighton, District 2 seat now held by Mayor Katherine Lewis and District 5 seat now Deqa Dhalac will be on the ballot. Those seats carry three-year terms.

The school board has three available seats, two at-large, three-year seats held by Claire Holman and Jennifer Ryan, and a one-year District 3 seat, currently held by Rosemarie De Angelis.

Nomination papers, available Monday, July 31, at the City Clerk’s Office, must returned by 4:30 p.m. Sept. 8.

For more information, go to southportland.org or call 767-3201.

Cape Elizabeth

Two Cape Elizabeth Town Council seats and two school board seats will be on the ballot.

The council seats are now held by Nicole Boucher and Gretchen Noonan, and the school board’s by Jennifer McVeigh and Cynthia Voltz. All terms are for three years. Nomination papers will be available Monday, July 31, at the Town Clerk’s Office and the deadline to file is 5 p.m. Sept. 11.

For more information, contact Town Clerk Debra Lane at 799-7665.

Scarborough

Three three-year seats on the Scarborough Town Council are up for election in November. The seats are now held by Chairperson Jon Anderson, Jean-Marie Caterina and John Cloutier.

Other seats on the town ballot include three three-year terms on the Sanitary District and one five-year term on the Portland Water District.

Nomination papers will be available Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Town Clerk’s Office and must be filed by 5 p.m. Sept. 6.

For more information, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 730-4020.

