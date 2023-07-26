South Portland will begin piloting a four-day work week beginning Aug. 7.

The new hours for City Hall will be 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The assessing building on Thomas Street will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Thursday. The Planning and Development building on Sawyer Street will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday.

The Water Resource Protection building on Waterman Drive will be open Monday thru Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 7 a.m. to noon.

The city’s bus service, Community Center and Library are not affected by the change in hours. Neither is the city’s trash and recycling collection schedules or Transfer Facility hours.

With many buildings closed on Fridays, residents are encouraged to use the city’s website to renew vehicle registrations and make payments and request records. The city intends to improve its website and software to make the transactions easier, according to a press release.

For more information, visit southportland.org.

