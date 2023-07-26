Shellfish Warden Jon Hentz will teach a session on digging softshell clams at Reid State Park in Georgetown from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 8. No clam digging license is required to participate.

Hentz will share clam digging techniques and information about the local clam harvesting industry.

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is sponsoring the event, open to all ages.

Participation is free, but registration is required and those attending must pay for their own park entrance fee, $6 for Maine residents, $8 for non-residents and $2 for seniors.

Register at kennebecestuary.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: