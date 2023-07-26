The Maine Maritime Museum will offer a sensory-friendly session for families and individuals from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Aug. 20.

Staff will adapt aspects of the museum galleries to create more welcoming environments for for visitors with sensory sensitivities, including modified lighting and volume levels and additional signage in galleries that are near high-level audio-visual areas.

The museum will also have sensory bags available with items such as headphones and fidgets. The effort is part of the museum’s work with KultureCity, a nonprofit for sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities.

Regular admission rates will apply: $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and free for children ages 17 and under. Members’ admission is free.

The museum is located at 243 Washington St., Bath. Visit the museum’s website at mainemaritimemuseum.org and learn more about KultureCity at kulturecity.org.

