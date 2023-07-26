Hires, promotions, appointments

Laird Yock was appointed Greater Portland Landmarks’ acting executive director. He has served as a philanthropy consultant to Greater Portland Landmarks since 2021. He is also a co-founder of Philanthropy Works, a website providing training for fundraising professionals, and was in senior fundraising positions at Mayo Clinic for 20 years.

Casey Oakes has been promoted to associate director at Portland Ovations. He serves on the board of directors at Visit Portland, the Portland Conservatory of Music, and formerly the Portland Ballet.

RE/MAX Shoreline has created the leasing and tenant representation division and hired Jenn Parker of Portland as the head of the division.

Hospice of Southern Maine hired several new employees. Jennifer Deah and Emma English of Portland and Jennifer Mains of Westbrook were hired as hospice aides. Lorri LeBarge and Karen Merrill of Scarborough are team assistants. Betsy Mead of Falmouth is a registered nurse and has been a volunteer with HSM since 2010. Kaitlyn Newton of Auburn is a registered nurse. Laura Seeger of Freeport is a house manager at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Bath Housing and Development Corporation added three new members to the board: Roberta Jordan was the school manager at the K-8 Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb for 20 years and has been a librarian at the Patten Free Library and land protection specialist at The Nature Conservancy. Toby Gabranski is the founder of Tobias Gabranski/Architects who has lived and worked in Bath for 15 years. Erik Nelson is an associate professor of economics at Bowdoin College.

Recognition

Northern Light Health has achieved stage six designation for the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Adoption Model for Analytics Maturity. The designation measures the success of analytics strategy and competency. Northern Light is the first in New England to achieve stage six.

Christopher Boots, an attorney at Berman & Simmons, has completed the Maine State Bar Association Leadership Academy. He has been at Berman & Simmons for five years.

Open for business

Haberdashery of New England opened a Haberdashery Off Price clothing store at Freeport Village Station on Main Street.

