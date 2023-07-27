David Geary, a pioneering brewer and the founder of the Geary Brewing Company in Portland, has died. He was 78.

His family said he died Wednesday night.

“Our funny, charming, gregarious and cantankerous father passed away last night,” daughter Kelly Lucas wrote in a post on Facebook Thursday. “He was larger than life and a great dad. We will miss him.”

Lucas went on to write that she, her brother, and their families remain proud of the way Geary and his wife, Karen, “made a mark on the world and influenced an entire industry.”

The family is planning to host a happy hour at a later date to share stories and a few beers, Lucas said.

“In the meantime, raise a beer to celebrate his life!” she said.

Geary and his wife, Karen, founded Portland’s first craft brewery in 1983. Geary’s Pale Ale went on to set the standard for English-style ales.

Karen Geary died in 2013, and Geary, who went by DL, sold the company in March 2017.

This story will be updated.

