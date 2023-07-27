ON SALE NOW
Gregory Alan Isakov, July 27. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com
Tim Sample, July 27. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Nanna (Of Monsters and Men), July 28. Portland House of Music, $36. statetheatreportland.com
Billy Strings, July 28 & 29. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. Sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Damn Tall Buildings, July 28. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com
Martin Sexton, July 29. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $65 to $70. vinhillmusic.com
Jim Messina, July 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75 to $80. vinhillmusic.com
Maggie Rogers, July 31 (sold out) & Aug 1. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $65. statetheatreportland.com
The Wallflowers, Aug. 1. Waterville Opera House, $53, $63. watervillecreates.org
The Wallflowers, Aug. 2. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $49.50 to $99. criteriontheatre.org
Santana, Aug. 2. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $45.50 to $205.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Extreme with Living Colour, Aug. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown, Aug. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $34.50. statetheatreportland.com
Dexter Allen & Band, Aug. 3. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35. vinhillmusic.com
Joe Pera, Aug. 3. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $35. waterfrontconcerts.com
Stephen Kellogg, Aug. 4. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinhillmusic.com
Jelly Roll, Aug. 5. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.75 to $119.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Henry Jamison, Aug. 5. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Tyler Childers, Aug. 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $60.50. Sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Aug. 6. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.50 to $59.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Revivalists & Band of Horses, Aug. 8. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $56. statetheatreportland.com
Goth Babe, Aug. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com
K. Flay, Aug. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Doom Jazz, Aug. 10. Space, Portland, $15 to $18. space538.org
Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter, Aug. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
Queens of the Stone Age, Aug. 11. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Charles Overton Quartet, Aug. 11. Space, Portland, $20-25. space538.org
Cecila, Aug. 12. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com
Guster on the Ocean, Aug. 11-13. State Theatre and Thompson’s Point, Portland, $60, 1-day general admission, $110 3-day general admission , $250, 3-day VIP. ontheoceanfest.com
Soggy Po Boys, Aug. 12. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $15. rocklandstrand.com
The Chicks, Aug. 13. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $59.50 to $139.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds, Aug. 13. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $29.50 to $39.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Stolen Gin, Aug. 15. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
Wet, Aug. 15. Space, Portland, $22 to $25. space538.org
The Lumineers, Aug. 16. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $59.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas, Aug. 17. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Train with Better Than Ezra, Aug 18. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $59.50 to $100. waterfrontconcerts.com
Emmet Cahill & Emmett O’Hanlon, Aug. 18. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Yellowcard, Aug. 18. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $35 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Brothers Osborne, Aug. 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Mastodon & Gojira, Aug. 19. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50, $65. statetheatreportland.com
Novel Jazz Septet, Aug. 19. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com
Dispatch, Aug. 19. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Aug. 19. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Jay Pharoah, Aug. 20. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $29.50 to $49.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Atmosphere, Aug. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Socks In The Frying Pan, Aug. 23. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
Nickelback, Aug. 24. Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, $40 to $140. waterfrontconcerts.com
Hank Williams Jr., Aug. 25. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $33.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Magic City Hippies, Aug. 25. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Jon Pousette-Dart Duo, Aug. 26. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Slothrust, Aug. 26. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Rival Sons, Aug. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
The 502s, Aug. 31. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Seth Glier, Sept. 2. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com
Caamp, Sept. 3 Thompson’s Point, Portland, $65. statetheatreportland.com
Pantera, Sept. 7. Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, $33.50 to $193.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Grace Potter, Sept. 7. Collins Center, Orono, $35 to $85. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie, Sept. 8. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $65, $75. Sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Pile, Sept. 8. Space, Portland, $16 to $20. space538.org
Heron Valley, Sept. 8. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com
Maggie Rose, Sept. 8. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Low Cut Connie, Sept. 10. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Superchunk, Sept. 13. Space, Portland. $28 to $33. space538.org
Digable Planets, Sept. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50, $79.50 VIP. statetheatreportland.com
Donna the Buffalo, Sept. 15. Portland House of Music, $22. statetheatreportland.com
Pat Metheny, Sept. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Bailen, Sept. 16. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Don Campbell Band, Sept. 16. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
Demetri Martin, Sept. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com
Ani DiFranco, Sept. 19. Waterville Opera House, $48 to $63. watervillecreates.org
Gov’t Mule, Sept. 19. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Sammy Rae & The Friends, Sept. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
Ryan Adams, Sept 20. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $45 to $85. porttix.com
Shinedown, Sept. 21. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Devil Makes Three, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
The Happy Fits, Sept. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Southside Blues, Sept 23. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com
Skerryvore, Sept. 23. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
Clannad, Sept. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Chris Pureka, Sept. 24. Space, Portland. $20-24. space538.org
Islands, Sept. 25. Space, Portland. $20-23. space538.org
Yes, Sept. 25. State Theatre, Portland, 465 to $125. statetheatreportland.com
The Nude Party, Sept. 26. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com
The Dropkick Murphys, Sept 27. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $49.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Ben Folds, Sept. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $55 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
Goo Goo Dolls with Fitz and the Tantrums, Sept. 29. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Jerry Barry/Jason St. Pierre Group, Sept. 29. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com
Bill Burr, Sept. 29. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $59 to $119. crossarenaportland.com
Hannah Berner, Oct. 1 State Theatre, Portland, $32.50 to $55. statetheatreportland.com
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Oct. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
Joy Oladokun, Oct. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com
Fun & Slutty with Jonathan Van Ness, Oct. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $85. statetheatreportland.com
Whitney Cummings, Oct. 8. Waterville Opera House, $43 to $53. watervillecreates.org
Victor Wooten & the Wooten Brothers, Oct. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
Buddy Guy, Oct. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $65 to $100. statetheatreportland.com
Loreena McKennitt, Oct. 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $34.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Bob Mould, Oct. 11. Space, Portland. $35 to $45. space538.org
Madison McFerrin, Oct. 16. Space, Portland. $18 to $20. space538.org
Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt, Oct. 16. Waterville Opera House, $95 to $105. watervillecreates.org
Jonathan Richman, Oct. 18 & 19. Space, Portland, $30 to $35. space538.org
Mark Normand, Oct. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $69.75. statetheatreportland.com
John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin in Cassette Roulette, Oct. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Oxbow, Oct. 21. Space, Portland, $25 to $30. space538.org
A Live Conversation with John Cusack, Oct. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $55 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Bruce Cockburn, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $50. statetheatreportland.com
The California Honeydrops, Oct. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Bell Witch, Oct. 25. Space, Portland, $22 to $25. space538.org
The Disco Biscuits, Oct. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Neighbor, Oct. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Matt Andersen, Oct. 27. Portland House of Music, $20, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Moon Taxi, Nov. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Lettuce, Nov. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Steve Martin & Martin Short, Nov. 10. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $143 to $268. porttix.com
Jeremy Zucker, Nov. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Big Heart Little Stove: A Conversation with Erin French, Nov. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $45, includes copy of book. statetheatreportland.com
DahkaBrakha, Nov. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $50. statetheatreportland.com
Dylan Scott, Nov. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Karina Rykman, Dec. 3. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Darlingside, Dec. 7. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Pokey LaFarge, Dec. 9. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Postmodern Jukebox, Dec. 22. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $35 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
