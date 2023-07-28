Scarborough Police and Fire worked together to rescue four ducklings that fell down a storm drain on July 14. The ducklings were reunited with their mother.

“Mama Duck was watching closely as we worked to rescue her little ones!” wrote the Scarborough Maine Police Department on their Facebook page. “Thank you to the person who called and to the bystanders that helped! We all left there with a great sense of accomplishment!”

