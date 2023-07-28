I do not understand those who oppose affirmative action and its goal of providing equality in educational opportunity, but do not oppose legacy admissions to elite colleges.
At Ivy League schools, one in six students has parents in the top 1%. A study released Monday shows that it has not been because these children had more impressive grades on average or took harder classes. For applicants with the same SAT or ACT score, children from families in the top 1 % were 34% more likely to be admitted than the average applicant, and those from the top 0.1% were more than twice as likely to get in.
If the goal is to provide equality of opportunity, it is clear that legacy admissions are a much greater threat than affirmative action. Those who would like to review the data for themselves can find the article in The New York Times: “Study of elite college admissions data suggests being very rich is its own qualification.”
Douglas Robb
Bath
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.