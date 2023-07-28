I am an apprentice with the Operating Engineers Local 4. Joining the union is the best decision I’ve made when it comes to my career. For the work that I do, I know that I am receiving the best training and making the best wages and benefits there is in the industry.

Organized labor partnering with environmental groups like Maine Audubon and Maine Conservation Voters, has fought hard for LD 1895, An Act Regarding the Procurement of Energy from Offshore Wind Resources. It is very important that these projects in Maine have strong labor standards. This will create safe job sites, career opportunities and secure good wages and benefits for all Mainers who work on these projects.

We need energy now more than ever. The demand for electricity is growing rapidly and will only continue to grow in the future. The best way to generate power is by clean energy from offshore wind with strong labor standards. I am confident that this will put Mainers to work with good jobs and the potential for career-long positions. All while keeping our state clean and preserving the environment.

Jayme Skelton

Lisbon Falls

