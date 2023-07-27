The resurgence of the far right, or neo-Nazis, has left the Democrats befuddled.
Primarily these United States have always been balanced; therefore, the far-left, violent, Soviet flag-waving hate group antifa has been counterbalanced with the far-right, violent, Nazi flag-waving hate group neo-Nazis. A primary similarity between Stalin’s far-left communists and Hitler’s far-right Nazis is that both murdered millions.
If the Democrats seek riddance of the far right, get rid of the far left, and this includes the dozen or so far-left representatives in Congress.
Kevin Benjamin
South Portland
