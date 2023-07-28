President Biden will visit a manufacturing facility in Auburn Friday to highlight investments that have strengthened local economies and created good-paying jobs, his press secretary said Thursday.

Biden will fly into Brunswick Executive Airport before traveling to Auburn Manufacturing Inc. early Friday afternoon, according to details released by the White House Thursday afternoon.

“He’s going to be visiting a manufacturing facility to discuss how Bidenomics is revitalizing American manufacturing,” Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked about the trip Thursday. She cited $1.5 billion in federal investments in Maine infrastructure, including expansion of high-speed internet.

“Bidenomics,” a term the president was at first reluctant to embrace, has become a buzzword in recent weeks as his administration and Democratic supporters point to economic progress they attribute to investments in workers and infrastructure. It’s the antithesis to Reaganomics, also known as trickle-down economics, which is the theory that tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy are a way to stimulate economic activity that ultimately benefits middle- and low-income families.

While at Auburn Manufacturing, the president will sign an executive order to prioritize America’s policy of “invent it here, make it here.” The order boosts the incentive to manufacture new inventions in the United States when those inventions are developed using taxpayer dollars.

The executive order also improves transparency, cuts red tape and streamlines reporting requirements in the federal research and development process, encourages the expansion of domestic production for critical industries and makes the domestic manufacturing waiver process clearer, timelier and more consistent, according to the White House.

The executive order will help modernize the government reporting system to help researchers, companies and the public better understand the innovation landscape in the U.S. It directs agencies to streamline reporting requirements, encourages agencies to consider domestic manufacturing in their research and development award solicitations and instructs the Department of Commerce to improve the transparency of the process used to approve waivers for manufacturing an invention outside of the U.S.

Biden also will attend a campaign fundraising reception in Freeport later Friday afternoon before flying to Delaware. The location and details of the Freeport fundraiser were not released.

It will be the first time Biden has visited the state as president, and the visit comes as he is ramping up his campaign for reelection.

This story will be updated. Follow along all day for live updates from our journalists.



