2 LOWER HAMLET, Buxton — $879,000

5 beds, 2.5+ baths, 3,734 SF

With 6.45 acres, LEED certification, heat pump and solar panel-power, elaborate outdoor gardens and landscaping, including a Zen-style labyrinth, this circa 2011 home has character and serious eco-credentials. On the main level are a one-bedroom and three-bedroom in single-level configuration, while the living area for Unit 1 extends into the basement, and Unit 2 could expand to the second floor. Take note, negotiators: This property first hit the market in December 2022, and the price has since come down 26.7%. Listed by John Krouse, EXP Realty, LLC. See the full listing.

2 PEARL STREET, Kennebunkport — $1.85 million

6 beds, 4 baths, 4,068 SF

Built in 1795, the “John Davis House” is part of the National Historic District in downtown Kennebunkport, where you’ll also find Dock Square, the bustling area of restaurants, shops, and summer nightlife. Both units have three bedrooms and two baths, with wide, pine plank floors, brick fireplaces, and exposed ceiling beams. Larger Unit 1 offers a first-floor bedroom with two more upstairs, while Unit 2 has all three beds on the second floor. Each unit has a separate entrance and a shared breezeway. Listed by Maureen Deleo, Keller Williams Realty. See the full listing.

6 ROMASCO LANE, Portland — $995,000

5 beds, 2 baths, 3,925 SF

Romasco Lane is tucked into the bottom of Munjoy Hill, the kind of narrow street with 19th century homes like this one that take you back in time… until you see the new construction. However, this circa 1884 home got a complete renovation to both the three-bedroom and one-bedroom units in 2013. Incomplete pictures make it difficult to discern which spaces belong to what unit, but there is certainly a back deck for lounging on all three levels. Listed by Nicholas Siviski, Harborview Properties, Inc. See the full listing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: