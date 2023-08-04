• New community of five, free-standing homes in Casco Village with waterfront on Pleasant Lake; private sandy beach and dock

• One car attached garage, first-floor primary suite, and two-and-a-half baths are standard; two-bedroom models have a second suite upstairs

• Options to add second, garage parking spot and/or a boat mooring at the private dock

• Open house on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon — four units available. GPS directions: Use 1002 Meadow Road, then continue on Meadow Road to White Pine Drive on your left

Just four out of five units are available at Old Mill Farms, a new community of free-standing, modern farmhouse style homes with deeded common access to Pleasant Lake. Located 20 minutes from Windham and amid the Sebago Lakes Region, residents will enjoy 153 feet of exclusive lakefront right across the street, where you can swim, paddle, or motor away from the sandy beach and dock.

Each of these custom-built two- or three-bedroom homes features an attached one-car garage, first-floor primary suite, open concept great room with wood accented cathedral ceilings, and kitchens with quartz countertops, island, stainless appliances, and pantries. Forced hot water radiant heat rises from the floors in the winter months, and heat pumps provide cooling in the summer. Two-bedroom models have a second primary suite upstairs; three-bedroom models have two bedrooms and/or office, and a shared full bath on the second floor. Half bath with laundry area is on the main floor.

Outside of these gorgeous interiors is why so many love Maine: waters and woods for year-round enjoyment. Covered porches front and back provide great outdoor living areas along with a 12-foot by 18-foot hardscape patio. Walk across the street to the association’s private dock and sandy beach. A deeded mooring (and/or extra garage bay) are available for purchase to new homeowners.

Casco Village is an active community with a library and community center just a short walk away. Windham and major shopping are 20 minutes by car, and if you ever want to leave this great location, you can get home from the Portland airport in 45 minutes.

Homes at Old Mill Farms are represented by Carol Kline, designated broker/owner of Kline Realty Group. | 207-310-8592 | carol@klinerealtygroup.me

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: