• New development offers multiple layouts of three-bedroom homes, generous standard amenities, and wide price ranges to include buyers of different incomes

• Surrounded by 450 acres of conservation land with sandy beaches to the east

• Nearby amenities include shopping, great restaurants, and nature trails; local Amtrak station goes to Boston and Portland

• Learn more and find preferred lenders at highpinesvillage.com

Welcome to High Pines Village located in beautiful Wells, Maine, with 120 new homes—over 100 of them designated for people at certain income levels. Built on the concept of bringing family and friends together in a homey, natural environment, this serene new neighborhood offers quality homes that create a refreshing sense of connection.

450 acres of conservation land surround the neighborhood, showcasing the beauty of the landscape where you’re less than 10 miles from the ocean. Units are positioned to engage with nature and promote a sense of community, with inviting front porches and common green spaces. No matter which floor plan you choose, you’ll find spacious living areas, a fully equipped kitchen, generous storage space, and washer/dryer connections, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining.

Each of home has three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom layouts. Buying priority for workforce units will be given to Wells-based residents, workers, and/or veterans. The developer is collaborating with York Housing to verify income requirements. Market rate units have bright, open floor plans across two-stories, an attached one car garage, and driveway. In each three-bedroom home, residents will love the well-equipped kitchens with contemporary cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. In the market rate units, choose from a first-floor or second-floor primary suite—the second-floor design comes with extra storage space.

Local amenities include shopping, great restaurants, nature trails and seven miles of oceanfront to explore, including Wells Beach, Moody Beach, Crescent Beach, and Drake’s Island Beach. With low monthly association fees, living in this community is a low-impact homeowner’s dream.

Units at High Pines Village are represented by Howard Hall. Contact him to schedule a tour today. 207-703-5226 | hhall@cottageadvisors.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: