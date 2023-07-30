FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)

2. “The Fourth Wing,” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled/Red Tower Books)

3. “The Only One Left,” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

4. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

5. “Crook Manifesto,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)

6. “Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

7. “Happy Place,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. “Dead Man’s Wake,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur Books)

9. “Hang the Moon,” by Jeannette Walls (Scribner Book Company)

10. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women,” by Lisa See (Scribner Book Company)

Paperback

1. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

2. “The Lacuna,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial)

3. “Cutting for Stone,” by Abraham Verghese (Vintage)

4. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Penguin Library)

5. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth Press)

7. “The It Girl,” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

8. “A World of Curiosities,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

9. “Just East of Nowhere,” by Scot Lehigh (Islandport)

10. “Too Late,” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

NONFICTION



Hardcover

1. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

2. “Outlive,” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

3. “Blueberries for Sal Cookbook,” by Robert McCloskey (Clarkson Potter)

4. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkel (Knopf)

5. “Poverty,” by Matthew Desmond (Crown)

6. “Pageboy,” by Elliot Page (Flatiron Books)

7. “Magnolia Table Vol 3,” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow & Co)

8. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

9. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)

10. “The Book of Charlie,” by David Von Drehle (Simon & Schuster)

Paperback

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)

2. “American Prometheus,” by Kai Bird & Martin Sherwin (Vintage)

3. “Solito,” by Javier Zamora (Hogarth)

4. “Bittersweet,” by Susan Cain (Crown)

5. “Rogues,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

6. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

7. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

8. “On the House,” John Boehner (St. Martin’s Griffin)

9. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

10. “All About Love,” by bell hooks (Morrow)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland