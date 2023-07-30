LEWISTON — Detectives and evidence response technicians from the Maine State Police major crimes unit are working with Lewiston police Sunday afternoon to investigate a reported shooting death on Knox Street, according to officials.

Lewiston police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said officials are investigating a death at 15 Knox St. He confirmed state police have taken the lead in the investigation.

Bystanders said a shooting occurred at about 9 a.m. Sunday, killing one person and sending another to the hospital.

A body was covered on the sidewalk near 54 Knox St. as of 12:50 p.m.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirming state police involvement in the investigation. She said more information should be released later Sunday.

This story is developing.

