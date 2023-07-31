AUGUSTA —State police are investigating a suspicious death that happened over the weekend near Old Belgrade Road in Augusta.

The incident was initially reported as a suspicious death, at 10:09 p.m. Friday, according to Augusta Police dispatch records.

Several Augusta officers responded, some remaining on the scene into Saturday morning, though the case was later turned over to Maine State Police, according to Augusta Deputy Chief Kevin Lully.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: