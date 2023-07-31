A Windham man was arrested Sunday night in Casco for allegedly threatening a game warden with a pistol.

The Maine Warden Service was called to Sebago Lake near Point Sebago Campground around 5:30 p.m. for complaints that a boater was acting erratically. When a game warden approached, the agency said, the boater pointed a pistol at him and threatened him.

The man was later identified as 60-year-old Timothy Flick.

After the threat, the game warden kept his distance from Flick, radioed for assistance and made sure no one else approached him, according to the warden service.

The emergency services unit from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was able to talk to Flick, who was later arrested without incident. A state trooper also assisted.

Flick was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, aggravated reckless conduct and obstructing government administration. He was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland, where he remained in custody Monday afternoon.

