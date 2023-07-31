AUGUSTA — Multiple swastikas and racial slurs were spray painted on objects within Mill Park, an incident police are investigating as a felony act, as well as a potential hate crime.

Augusta Police Staff Sgt. Eric Lloyd said several swastikas and racial slurs were “tagged” on city property with spray paint, likely during the overnight hours July 26 into July 27.

He said due to the total amount of damage, the incident is considered a felony criminal mischief case. Depending on what the ongoing investigation turns up, it could also be deemed a hate crime.

“The total estimate of damage is well above the $2,000 threshold to make this a felony criminal mischief case,” Lloyd said by email Monday. “Also because of the swastikas and racial slurs the potential to classify this as a hate crime with the Attorney General’s Office exists. However, further investigation is needed.”

Objects painted with swastikas, slurs or both included the sign for the Augusta Dog Park, which is within the city-owned Mill Park, as well a porta-potty, a Museum in the Streets historical sign and a trash can.

While plastic trash bags covered several affected city signs, swastikas were still visible Monday after one of the busiest weekends of the summer. More than 2,200 athletes traveled to the city for the Ironman 70.3 on Sunday. The course did not go through Mill Park.

Lloyd said he could not disclose whether there are any suspects in the incident, or whether the area is monitored by cameras.

The news comes amid an increase in activity by hate groups in Maine and across the country. Hate-based graffiti and other incidents involving white supremacist propaganda have more than doubled in Maine in recent years, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

There were 30 instances of white supremacist public demonstrations, hate-based graffiti and banner drops in Maine in 2022, up from 13 in 2018. Nationally, the number rose to 6,751 in 2022 from 1,214 in 2018.

Lloyd said Augusta’s public works department has been made aware of the damage.

The vandalism was widespread in the park, Lloyd said, but not in any other areas of Augusta.

Some of the graffiti is in red paint and some is in black paint.

Mill Park is used for a wide range of activities including a weekly farmers’ market, petanque games, and public fireworks display viewing.

Thursday the city of Augusta and Augusta Police plan to host a family fun day there, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., with food, music and activities at no charge.

