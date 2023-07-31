The filing period has opened for Brunswick Town Council and School Board seats that will be decided in the November election.

There will be three open seats on the Town Council and three open seats on the School Board. The seats on both bodies represent District 5, District 7 and an at-large position.

James Mason, the council chairperson representing District 7, and At-large Councilor Kathy Wilson said they are not running for reelection. District 5 Councilor Jennifer Hicks said she is running again.

On the School Board, William Thompson, an at-large member, and Sarah Singer, the District 7 representative and vice chairperson, said they are running for reelection. District 5’s Lauren Watkinson said she is not running again.

Candidates must gather 25 signatures for the district seats and 100 signatures for the at-large seats. Candidates for the district seats must be registered voters in their district and only signatures from registered voters in that district are valid. Signatures from any registered voter in town are valid for the at-large positions, and the candidate must be a registered voter. Nomination papers are due back to the town clerk Sept. 8.

The election is Nov. 7. Voting will be held at Brunswick Junior High School.

The council tried to move voting to the recreation center, but Secretary of State Shenna Bellows earlier this year denied the move, saying the junior high is more centrally located on Columbia Avenue and moving it would likely make it more difficult to vote for students, people with low income and the unhoused. Town officials were scheduled to meet with the secretary to discuss the issue further.

