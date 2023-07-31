The presentation of Gorham’s school budget for 2023-24 has been mismanaged from the beginning. Gorham voters have always supported their school system, and would do so again if the necessity for such an increase were properly explained. To offer up a 10% budget increase without enough information is a recipe for failure. Superintendent Heather Perry and all of our town fathers (and town mothers) did not do enough to tell the public about inflation and cost increases which caused such a complicated budget.

The Town Council has to get involved early in the process. They must explain how a good school system enhances the value of town property, especially our residences. They need to prod us. Please don’t tell me they cannot interfere. There are plenty of legal ways to help.

School board efforts were not enough. Public forums were not enough. Committee members should look in the mirror. One letter from a principal? Really? Perry’s lackluster performance with that nearly $900,000 mistake was pathetic. All of these people will claim they did publicize the need, but that is bunk. None of them did enough. A ho-hum effort for such a large budget is a waste. Gorham, which has always supported our schools, is now rejecting school budgets.

Most infuriating is this tactic of cutting free sports and firing popular teachers. These are management decisions by losers and lazy administrators. Perry should go.

Gorham needs plans and solutions (not just more money) to keep improving our schools. We have enough talent and brains in town government to address system needs.

Joseph Hachey

Gorham

