Maine Water announced the recipients of its 2023 scholarships as they celebrate high school graduations and prepare for college. As part of Maine Water’s commitment to the local communities served, $7,000 in scholarships were awarded to 14 students in 14 of the towns served by Maine Water, according to a company press release. The winning students, who will be attending two or four year college programs in the fall, were selected through their high school guidance office and awarded a scholarship grant of $500 each.

Local students receiving scholarships include: Harris Stoddard of Saco and Brie Blanchette of Old Orchard Beach.

“Looking at this group of students makes me excited for the future of Maine,” said Mark Vannoy, Maine Water Company president. “Congratulations to the recipients – all of us at Maine Water are cheering you on as you take on new adventures!”

Among the colleges that scholarship winners will be attending this fall: University of Maine, University of New England, Maine Maritime Academy, University of Mississippi, Virginia Tech, Wentworth Institute of Technology, University of Southern Maine, Eastern Maine Community College, and Southern Maine Community College.

