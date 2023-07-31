Biddeford – Marty Grohman, Ward 3 City Councilor, announced his candidacy for Mayor of Biddeford today. Grohman is a former Maine state representative, honorary lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, and past president of the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club.

“I am dedicated to the future of Biddeford and proud of our past,” said Grohman. “I’m excited to serve the people of the City of Biddeford using my hardworking, people first approach.”

Grohman is a member of the Mayor’s Affordable Housing Task Force and serves on the Climate Change Working Group, according to a press release. He previously chaired the Recycling & Waste Management Commission, helping to develop the City’s successful recycling program. He is also known for his efforts to bring back West Brook Skating Rink, for placing flags on veterans’ graves in St. Joseph’s Cemetery each Memorial Day, and for ongoing support of Clifford Park. He has two children and is married to Amy Grohman, who is a member of the Biddeford School Committee, as well former board chair of the Heart of Biddeford.

“I have built a reputation as a bipartisan collaborator who can get things done by working together,” Grohman said. “Biddeford today is viewed as one of the best places to live and work in Maine. Many people in neighboring communities look with envy at our schools and our economic development progress. But we’ve got many challenges to take on, and we need to make sure all this economic development reaches the entire community and doesn’t leave our most vulnerable behind. As an engineer and entrepreneur, I know how to bring practical, money-saving solutions to complex problems. As Mayor, I will work hard for you to make Biddeford an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. I ask for your support this November.”

The Marty for Mayor campaign will hold a launch event at ThinkTank Coworking on Wednesday Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. All are welcome. To learn more and read Marty’s action plan at martymayor.com.

