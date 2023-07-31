YORK COUNTY – The enduring popularity of rock n’ roll music is the catalyst for the Oldies Dance Group surpassing a new milestone in its mission to support the Ronald McDonald House of Portland.

The organization’s 21st dance on April 15 in Biddeford sold 329 tickets in just 10 days and earned $6,913, pushing the total amount that the Oldies Dance Group has raised in 15 years for the Ronald McDonald House to $100,301, according to an Oldies Dance Group press release. The Ronald McDonald House provides comfort for the families of pediatric patients in Maine and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and enables family centered care to ensure that family members are fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care.

“We certainly are grateful for everyone who has attended the dances staged by the Oldies Dance Group through the years and to all the individuals and businesses who continue to showcase their commitment to assisting sick children and their families,” said Bruce Martin, Oldies Dance Group organizer. “We are dedicated to supporting the Ronald McDonald House of Portland and humbled that through the community’s generosity that we have passed the $100,000 threshold.”

Martin said the dances are held twice a year in the spring and in the fall, the next dance and are more than just typical fundraisers.

“For those who grew up listening to these great rock n’ roll songs, this a wonderful social event,” Martin said. “Everyone is familiar with this music because it is the soundtrack of our lives and it’s fun. Some people come to the dances just to visit and socialize with friends while others spend the entire evening dancing the night away to tunes that they know all the words to and love.”

He said demand for tickets to the dances is constant and he regularly receives calls from throughout Maine and nearby states wanting to purchase tickets.

“I think it’s because rock n’ roll music truly connects people of all ages and walks of life,” Martin said. “The dances are fun and filled with songs that really get people out of their seats and up onto the dance floor.”

Businesses and individuals making donations for the April dance include Bruce Donath; Saco & Biddeford Savings Bank; Rochambeau Club Organization; Virigina Kanaan; Sammie Maxwell; Delores A. Brazil-Vadnais; Market Basket; Copy-It; Church on the Cape United Methodist; Eagles; and Roger and Bonnie Ouellette.

Also making donations to the April dance were Auto Zone; Advanced Auto; NAPA; Tractor Supply; Sanford Sewing Machine; Deering Lumber; Gorham Sand & Gravel; All About Time; Lowe’s and Bill Dodge.

The next Rock n’ Roll Oldies Benefit Dance will be the 22nd dance hosted by the Oldies Dance Group and will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Eagle’s Hall, 57 Birch St., Biddeford. Tickets are just $10 and sell out quickly as seating is limited.

“If you’re thinking of coming to the dance, I encourage you to call soon because these tickets go just like that,” Martin said. “Within days all of the tickets are gone and that’s a testament to how popular these dances are.”

For additional information, to purchase tickets or to volunteer to help, please call 207-284-4692.

