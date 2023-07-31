SACO — Nomination papers became available at the Saco City Clerk’s office beginning July 31, for the November 2023 election. Saco residents who wish to seek municipal political office are required to collect and return signatures following the details below:

Candidates for Mayor must collect 200 signatures of registered Saco voters. The Mayor serves a three-year term.

Candidates for City Council must collect 35 signatures of registered voters in their respective ward. Only Wards 2 and 7 are on the ballot in 2023. City Councilors serve a three-year term.

Candidates for School Board must collect 35 signatures of registered voters in their respective ward. Only Wards 2, 4, and 6 are on the ballot in 2023. School Board members serve a three-year term.

Candidates for Election Warden and Ward Clerk must collect 35 signatures of registered voters in their respective ward. All seven wards are open in 2023. Election Wardens and Ward Clerks serve a two-year term.

To view the Saco ward map, visit the City Clerk online: www.sacomaine.org/FindYourWard

The deadline to return nomination papers to the City Clerk is 4:00 PM on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. If enough valid signatures are collected and returned to the City Clerk’s office, your name will be on the ballot.

The Saco City Clerk’s office is located on the first floor of Saco City Hall at 300 Main St. and office hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. Visit the City Clerk online at www.sacomaine.org/CityClerk

