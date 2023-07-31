FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Moments after Bill Belichick called for players to head to the red zone for the next round of 11-on-11s toward the end of Monday’s practice, the Patriots head coach stopped the proceedings and gathered everyone in a giant huddle.

And gave them an earful.

Day 5 was the first padded practice for the Patriots. Things had gotten a little too chippy for Belichick’s liking.

Coaches tend to not be impressed when the physicality crosses the line. So Belichick halted practice to have a word with the rank and file.

What was his message?

“It was just about learning how to practice,” safety Jabrill Peppers said following practice. “We know how to practice, but guys are just excited. We’re competitors, but guys gotta know how to practice to keep guys healthy.”

At that point, the sick bay was overloaded with injured Patriots. Offensive lineman Cole Strange went down with a left leg or ankle problem. He was later joined by fellow guards Chasen Hines and Bill Murray. Tight end Scotty Washington was also in there.

Defensive back Brad Hawkins limped off late in the day. Wide receiver Jalen Hurd also didn’t finish practice.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, meanwhile, started practice, but finished on the lower practice field. Starting left tackle Trent Brown didn’t practice at all.

So it appeared Belichick had reached the boiling point.

“The first day of pads, everyone’s excited, we’re competitive, they’re competitive, so it was expected,” said Peppers. “He called us out, and we toned it down a little.”

Added defensive lineman Davon Godchaux: “Everybody wants to prove what they can do. But it’s the first day in pads, nobody’s gonna make the team today.”

Belichick basically put a halt to the extracurricular pushing and shoving, and reminded everyone of the task at hand. There was work to do, and the chippiness was getting in the way.

There’s a way to be physical and not cross the line. Some of the younger players need to learn that lesson.

“It’s not that hard,” said Peppers. “This is my seventh year in the league now, I had that problem early on coming out. I learned quickly that’s not how you practice.”

While this was the first provoked stoppage during training camp, Belichick has been all over the field, stopping players individually, to either give a pat on the back, or provide a teaching point.

On Saturday, he chased down Mac Jones after the quarterback finished a series of reps to provide some feedback, gesturing with his hands as he spoke.

Two practices ago, he stopped Peppers to give him an “Atta Boy” for how well he was handling Devin McCourty’s former role, and to provide encouragement.

“He just told me (I) was doing a good job communicating back there, getting the guys in line, and to just keep it up,” Peppers said. “I just want to make (Belichick) look good. We lost Devin McCourty back there, so we’re all trying to pick up the slack, being the communicators, trying to be the voices of the defense.”

Asked if Belichick seemed more hands on this year, than last, Peppers agreed his head coach was more involved, especially with the defense.

“I think more this year, he’s more hands on,” Peppers told MassLive after meeting with the local media. “He’s on the defense a little more now. Last year, we felt like he was against us (helping coach the offense). But he’s a knowledgeable guy. He’s been coaching 40-plus years. So whenever he offers advice or says anything to you, it behooves you to listen.”

Prior to the start of training camp, special teams captain Matthew Slater, who’s known Belichick the longest, marveled at how Belichick, who’s 71, has been able to maintain a “level of competitive stamina.”

In his mind, Belichick hasn’t lost a thing when it comes to what happens between the lines.

“His desire to win. His desire to build a winner. His desire to instruct the players in terms of how to play this game, how to be a pro, how to respect the game — that fire still burns bright,” said Slater.

Of late, Belichick has been knocked for failing to provide Jones with enough weapons to succeed and be competitive in the AFC East. He’s been criticized for not spending money, having one of the lowest cash-spending outfits in the league, and failing to realize star players aren’t going to take discounts without Tom Brady here.

He’s also been ripped for having Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, two coaches with little to no experience running an offense, in charge of Jones last year. And rightfully so.

All that said, it’s hard to find fault with how he’s conducting business on the field this season.

No longer having to babysit Patricia and Judge, Belichick is once again free to roam, and free to step in where he sees fit.

On Monday, it was putting the brakes on a practice that was heading for trouble.

Said Peppers: “He’s seen it all. He’s seen the way practice was going, and he nipped it right in the bud. And I think we had a great practice after that.”

