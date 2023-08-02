FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Last weekend, Patriots safety Jalen Mills intercepted Bailey Zappe during a red-zone drill late in one training camp practice.

Mills later explained the play by saying he had recognized the receivers’ route combination from his tape study of an earlier practice and jumped it. According to fellow safety Adrian Phillips, Mills would be lucky to see that same look again.

Because in describing what new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has brought to the Patriots, Phillips, a 10th-year veteran, pinpointed one thing.

“Variety,” he said. “We never see the same thing twice. It’s a lot of variety. (O’Brien) has a lot of different guys in different spots, and he uses them to the best of their ability, and he just dials it up. And you can also tell that obviously he’s watching film on the defense, too.

“When he sees us make a check on defense, the next day he might come out and throw a little wrinkle in there.”

Through one week, O’Brien has introduced far more motion and optionality to the static, basic, dysfunctional offense that embodied last season’s struggles. Extra motion, both before and at the snap, has forced an experienced Patriots defense to react and adjust on almost a play-by-play basis early in camp. While that defense got the better of O’Brien’s offense early – holding Mac Jones and Co. to completion percentage below 50% through three practices of red-zone work – Jones has emerged since with a mark close to 75% over the last three days.

Advertisement

“When you start adding shifts and motion, the hard counts, all of that stuff, it makes it that much harder,” Phillips said. “It makes the communication that much more vital because if you don’t comm then you’ve got people popping up 40 yards down the field.”

No one on the Patriots’ roster has arguably benefitted more from the changes than tight end Hunter Henry. Henry started camp with two touchdowns during tight red-zone drills and capped Tuesday’s practice with another score. Just like in Jones’ rookie year of 2021, Henry has become his go-to target as the offense starts anew.

“It’s fun,” Henry said. “So we’re getting a lot thrown at us, and we’re trying to throw a lot at our defense, too. It’s kind of a daily battle of who’s going to get to who.”

BROTHERS IN CAMP: Jahlani Tavai first took the field with his younger brother, Justus, when they were still playing Pop Warner in Southern California. They suited up side by side at Mira Costa High School and the University of Hawaii, but it’s still surreal when they see each other in a huddle now, both clad in New England Patriots uniforms.

“I don’t know how to explain it. It’s literally a —,” Jahlani Tavai paused for a moment after Tuesday’s training camp session. ”It feels like a dream. A lot of times you’ve gotta pinch yourself because there’s two of us (here).”

After struggling to find traction as a Detroit Lion, Jahlani Tavai has found a home in Foxborough. Over the past two seasons, he’s grown into one of Bill Belichick’s most trusted linebackers, and he’s even begun moonlighting at fullback, too.

Advertisement

“He’s been a really solid player for us, both in the kicking game and defensively,” Belichick said Tuesday. “He’s got a lot of versatility, good size, can play off the ball, play on the ball, play in the kicking game, smart, signal caller, can run the defense. He has a lot of value.”

This offseason, Belichick decided to add a second Tavai to the mix.

The Patriots signed defensive tackle Justus Tavai, an undrafted free agent, making the tandem the latest set of brothers to play together in Foxborough. Devin and Jason McCourty are the most famous, but Jacob and Cody Hollister were teammates under Belichick, too. That’s not lost on the Tavais.

“We’re grateful, because the Patriots have shown that before where they’ve had brothers and they’ve been successful,” Jahlani Tavai said. “We just hope that we can do the same thing. But right now, what is it, day (six) of training camp? We can’t look that far ahead. Right now I’m just enjoying every day I get to come out here, walk on the field, and share the same field with him.”

With Justus Tavai coming to his first training camp in Foxborough, his older brother’s advice to him was simple.

“Every time you get a rep, treat it like your last,” Jahlani Tavai said.

As expected, the two have spent plenty of time away from the field together this summer. They’ll limit their football talk to about half an hour, then delve into “other rivalries” that are long-standing, like playing cards. The Tavai brothers don’t have a crystal ball to peer into the future in Foxborough, but right now, they’re relishing what each day holds.

“I’m just happy as hell to be able to see someone in front of me with long hair and our last name,” Jahlani Tavai said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous