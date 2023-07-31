Join Scarborough Land Trust and instructor Heather Guglielmo for a peaceful morning of yoga among the flowers at Broadturn Farm at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. In case of rain, the event will be held inside one of the barns at Broadturn Farm. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Registration is required for this event.

In addition, the second and third installations of our ‘Follow a Raindrop’ educational series in partnership with Friends of Scarborough Marsh will take place in August. Session 2 will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Blue Point Preserve; session 3 will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Ferry Beach. Intended for children ages 8-12, these adventures consist of hands-on field experiences centered around different aquatic communities in Scarborough. By measuring water characteristics and sampling aquatic organisms, attendees will gain an appreciation for the complexity of Scarborough’s water systems. Registration is required for this event.

For more information and to get tickets about these events, visit the Events page at ScarboroughLandTrust.org. Contact Henry Gustavson at HGustavson@ScarboroughLandTrust.org or (207) 289-1199 with any questions.

