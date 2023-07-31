Scarborough wraps up the busy summer season with a final celebration for residents and visitors alike with the 27th annual Scarborough Summerfest event. Scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18, festivities will begin at 5 p.m. on the Clifford Mitchell Sports Complex by the high school. Community Services has been organizing entertainment and vendors all year long for this one-night event and can’t wait to get everyone together one last time before school begins.

With the overall mission of bringing the community together, another objective of this annual event is to support local nonprofits, including service organizations, school sports groups, and several local churches, with their fundraising efforts. Event vendors offer everything from fun activities, games, and crafts to dinner and dessert items, or raffle tickets for a chance to win some great prizes. Admission to the event and parking are free, but keep in mind certain activities and food may incur a cost or donation.

“Running” alongside the main event will be the annual Scarborough Summerfest 5K and Kids’ 1-mile race. Early bird registration may be completed online at runsignup.com and is highly recommended ($10 per child for the kids’ race, $20 per person for the 5K race). Day-of race registration begins at 4:30pm at the Scarborough High School main entrance. This is a great way to kick off Summerfest while supporting the Scarborough track and cross-country programs!

Here are some of the new additions to this year’s event:

We are SO EXCITED to be bringing 12/OC to the Summerfest stage this year! We have been trying to secure this in-demand band since last year and can’t wait to hear what everyone across the state has been raving about. Having the most requested song on Maine’s #1 Country Music station for 16 straight weeks, as well as adding a 2022 New England Music Award for Rising Stars to their credit, 12/OC isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The band will be rocking the stage from 7:00 to 9:00pm, wrapping up just in time for the fireworks show beginning at 9:15pm.

While the band takes a break around 8:00 pm, our own local Sumitra Preetham will be performing traditional Bollywood dances for event attendees. She has had the privilege of showcasing her talent at various events, including the Biddeford River Jam Fest, Mayo Street Arts, and the Indian Association of Maine, and is excited to show her own community her skills and a part of her culture.

Thanks to a generous donation from Town & Country Federal Credit Union, Summerfest will once again have a Bounce Zone for kids! A variety of bounce items, like bounce houses, obstacle courses, and a dance dome will be provided by Sharper Events (two bounce items will be restricted to Ages 6 and under). Other kid-friendly entertainment options include a roaming railroad ride, pony rides, dunk tank, carnival games, and crafts. Please Note: The best time to come visit the Bounce Zone is early on in the evening. Peak times at the Bounce Zone happen from 6 p.m. to 8:00 pm. This area does require parental supervision.

Food options are abundant this year thanks to some local nonprofits and local food trucks. West Scarborough United Methodist Church will be on hand with their famous blueberry and apple crisps and ice cream. Local businesses like Nothing Bundt Cakes and Aroma Joes will be selling or sampling some of their wares. Food trucks include Cargo Pizza, Mr. Tuna, Cheese the Day, Char Wrig’s Sno & Dough Adventures, Poppies Kettle Corn, Steamy Weenies, Mow’s Munchies, and Smokin’ Phil’s Belly Bustin’ BBQ.

As a reminder to eventgoers, traffic flow through the school campus will be limited beginning at noon on Aug. 18 due to vendor circulation and fireworks restrictions. Event parking may be found at Wentworth School (20 Quentin Drive), Scarborough Middle School (21 Quentin Drive), Scarborough High School (11 Municipal Drive), and Scarborough Public Library after 5 p.m. (48 Gorham Road).

Our event concludes with a grand finale of fireworks, scheduled to begin around 9:15 p.m. Please be sure to bring your blanket or folding chair and find your spot early. We look forward to seeing everyone on Aug. 18!

