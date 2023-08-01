The University of Southern Maine Foundation has received a significant pledge of $50,000 from Saco & Biddeford Savings Charitable Foundation to benefit the new McGoldrick Center for Career & Student Success, soon to open on USM’s Portland campus. This donation reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting education and fostering career development opportunities for students, according to a Saco & Biddeford Savings press release..

The McGoldrick Center for Career & Student Success at USM provides valuable resources, guidance, and programs that empower students to navigate their academic journey and prepare them for successful careers, according to the release. With a focus on personal growth and professional readiness, the Center plays a pivotal role in helping students thrive both during their time at the university and beyond.

“Saco & Biddeford Savings Bank recognizes the importance of equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge needed to excel in today’s competitive job market,” said Mark Jones, president of SBSI and USM alumnus. “We believe in investing in future generations by providing them with the tools and support they need to achieve their goals. We are confident that our partnership with the University will help students realize their full potential and make meaningful contributions to our community.”

The $50,000 pledge from Saco & Biddeford Savings will enable the McGoldrick Center to enhance its career counseling services, expand internship opportunities, and provide additional resources to help students explore various career paths. This collaboration between SBSI and USM represents a shared vision of empowering students to excel academically, professionally and personally.

Ainsley Wallace, president & CEO of the USM Foundation, said, “We are so pleased to be partnering with Saco & Biddeford Savings on an initiative that will create new opportunities for growth and foster a prosperous Maine community. We are proud to recognize Saco & Biddeford Savings Charitable Foundation as Founding Sponsors of the McGoldrick Center, which will serve as the hub of student-employer engagement on USM’s transformed Portland campus.”

With dining facilities, meeting and conference rooms, student activity rooms, and the expanded Career Hub, the Center is among the most environmentally conscious buildings on USM’s Portland campus. The three-story, 42,000 square-foot space is sustainably designed to achieve LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) Silver certification. It will overlook the new campus quad, named the “Bean Green,” in recognition of a gift from L.L.Bean, and sits adjacent to Portland Commons, the first residence hall on USM’s Portland campus.

For more information about the McGoldrick Center sponsorship program, please contact Corey Hascall, Vice President, USM Foundation at corey.hascall@maine.edu or visit our Sponsorship Opportunities webpage.

