SACO – The City of Saco will host an informational session to provide an overview of the housing ordinance revisions currently under review by the City Council and Planning Board. The purpose of this ordinance revision is to comply with the State of Maine’s LD 2003 law, which will become effective on Jan. 1.

LD 2003 has three primary components, rooted in the State’s overall goal of increasing affordability and housing variety throughout Maine, according to a city press release. These three components are:

• The right to add dwelling unit(s) where single family homes are allowed.

• Provisions about accessory dwelling units.

• Affordable housing density bonuses for affordable housing developments.

On Aug. 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the Saco City Hall auditorium at 300 Main St., the Planning Department will give an overview of the proposed housing ordinance revisions.

“We encourage residents to come learn more about these revisions, which are required by state law,” said Saco City Planner Emily Cole-Prescott. “We want to share information about LD 2003 so you can effectively participate in future Council or Planning Board public hearings on our local housing ordinance revisions.”

The city is hosting in-person and virtual participation options for this info session. For in-person, attend the meeting at Saco City Hall, 300 Main St., in the 2nd floor auditorium. For virtual, watch live at facebook.com/sacomaine. To learn more about LD 2003, visit the Planning Department’s website at sacomaine.org/housing.

