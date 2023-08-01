The dance company, BANDALOOP, from Oakland, California, will perform their work LOOM:FIELD in Biddeford — kicking off Biddeford’s annual Fringe Festival and River Jam.

BANDALOOP is being presented by Biddeford-based arts nonprofit, Subcircle, in partnership with Biddeford community based organizations Heart of Biddeford and Engine, according to Subcircle co-director Scott McPheeters.

The performance will take place Friday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The BANDALOOP performers will dance on the side of Biddeford’s newest residential community, Lofts at The Levee at 1 Upper Falls Road. Biddeford.

“For the past two years, BANDALOOP has been touring their work LOOM:FIELD – LOOM:FIELD is the centerpiece of the LOOM trilogy, a multi-year initiative bringing together a collective of performing artists, climate scientists, regenerative textile artists, a visual technologist, and creative riggers to create performances that deepen and challenge perspectives on the art and industry of textiles,” McPheeters said. “Transforming the building’s façade into a giant loom where stories and dances interlace, LOOM:FIELD is directed by Melecio Estrella and marks the first major work by the company since Estrella assumed the position following Founding Artistic Director Amelia Rudolph’s shift to Director of Special Projects.”

“LOOM lifts up the social, the environmental, and the ancestral aspects of fabric and fashion,” Estrella said.

“Given Biddeford’s history as a textile mill town, we believe the cultural relevancy and spectacle of this work in particular has the potential to greatly impact our community,” McPheeters said.

This project has been funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, the New England Foundation for the Arts’ National Dance Project, with lead funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and the Mellon Foundation, Horizon Foundation, and has also been supported by many local corporate and individuals sponsors.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: