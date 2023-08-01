The York County Republican Committee will meet Wednesday, Aug, 9 at Alfred Town Hall, 16 Saco Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7 to 8:30 p.m. business meeting which will include a review of the eight questions on the November ballot, both Citizen Initiative Referenda and Resolutions proposing amendments to the Maine Constitution. FMI, contact communications@yorkgop.org (207) 468-2395.

Saturday, Aug. 5, Saco Mayoral Candidate Jodi MacPhail will be hosting a signing event at The Saco Scoop on Main Street starting at 2 p.m. This will take place at The Saco Scoop which is located inside the Atkinson Building on Main Street. All are welcome to this free event featuring ice cream, candidates, discussion and more.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: