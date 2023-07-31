BASEBALL

Portland Sea Dogs’ right-handed pitcher Grant Gambrell was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

Gambrell threw seven scoreless innings, holding the Richmond Flying Squirrels to three hits and one walk and striking out eight in a 12-0 victory last Friday.

Gambrell joined the Sea Dogs on May 18 from High-A Greenville. In 12 startss, he is 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA and is second on the team with 72 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings.

Boston acquired Gambrell from the Kansas City Royals on June 4, 2021, along with right-handed pitcher Luis De La Rosa as the players to be named later to complete a three-team trade that included Andrew Benintendi going to the Royals.

The Sea Dogs begin a six-game series at Bowie on Tuesday night.

TENNIS

DC OPEN: Defending champion Liudmila Samsonova stretched her winning streak in Washington to six matches by beating 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-3 in the first round.

In other women’s matches at the first combined ATP-WTA 500 event, sixth-seeded Belinda Bencic advanced when Anastasia Potapova retired from their match in the first set with an injured left ankle, and Marta Kostyuk eliminated 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

In men’s action, Aslan Karatsev beat Kiranpal Pannu 7-6 (3), 6-1, Alexander Shevchenko defeated Maxime Cressy 6-3, 7-6 (8), Michael Mmoh beat Bradley Klahn 6-3, 6-3, and Yosuke Watanuki moved into the second round when Wu Yibing stopped playing because of illness.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Northwestern is hiring veteran college football coach Skip Holtz, who has won two straight USFL championships with Birmingham, to a temporary role as special assistant to interim head coach David Braun, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.

Braun was named interim head coach earlier this month to replace Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired after an investigation into hazing allegations in his program.

• Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer, the team’s second-leading tackler last season, was not on the 120-man roster when the Cornhuskers opened practice and his return was uncertain.

First-year coach Matt Rhule said he suspended Farmer indefinitely. Rhule didn’t disclose the reason other than to say it had to do with a failure to adhere to team standards.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Minnesota Wild signed goalie Filip Gustavsson to a three-year, $11.25 million contract, avoiding salary arbitration after his strong first season with the club.

GM Bill Guerin said he expects Gustavsson to compete with veteran Marc-Andre Fleury for the starting job this season. The Wild also have top prospect Jesper Wallstedt waiting in the wings in the AHL.

Gustavsson made 37 starts last season, going 22-9-7 with three shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

• The New Jersey Devils signed defenseman Kevin Bahl to a two-year contract worth $2.1 million.

The Devils acquired Bahl from Arizona in December 2019 in the deal that sent Taylor Hall to the Coyotes.

