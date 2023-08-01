Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale a 34,576± mixed-use property in Brewer, which is across the Penobscot River from its sister city of Bangor, with a metro area population of more than 150,000.

The subject property is located on 2.02± AC at 541 Wilson Street/U.S. Route 1. This is a corner lot at a lighted intersection where over 16,200 cars pass by on an average day. (2019, MaineDOT) The property includes a large pylon sign for high visibility, 36± parking spaces, 12 garage bays, 13 loading doors and one loading dock at the building.

Most of the single-level building is under lease: Sullivan Tire is the primary tenant, with 9,000± SF of leased space. Another 17,500± SF is occupied by tenants at will, and the remaining 7,000± SF is available for lease immediately.

SALE PRICE: $2,995,000

This listing is represented by Mark Malone, CCIM, of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Mark at 207-233-6000 or mark@malonecb.com.

