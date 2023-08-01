SALES

Industrial

110 Gray Road Realty, LLC bought an 8,560± SF building at 110 Gray Road, Falmouth from ATRH Falmouth, LLC. Claire Richardson and John Finegan of The Boulos Company.

Waterford Plant, LLC bought a 61,904± SF building at 947 Waterford Road, Waterford from 947 Waterford Road, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, and Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Land

Saish, LLC bought a 23± acre parcel at 115 Industrial Park Road, Saco from William Crear III Revocable Trust. Kate Scammon & Linda Valentino of Bean Group; Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company.

Office

Brunswick Town Holdings, LLC bought a three building, retail/office portfolio totaling 25,181± SF at 275 Bath Road, 104 Pleasant Street, and 106-112 Pleasant Street, Brunswick from R.E. Management. Greg Boulos and Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Eagle Holdings Company bought a 16,205± SF mixed-use building at 168 Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Beach from Duffy’s Holdings LLC. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company; Sam LeGeyt of The Dunham Group.

JDS Holdings, LLC bought 16,333± SF at 193 Broad Street, Bangor from EMPeople Credit Union. Holly Taylor of The Masiello Group; TC Haffenreffer and Sylas Hatch of The Dunham Group.

HopeGateWay Church bought 7,690± SF at 515 Woodford Street, Portland from St. Ansgar Evangelical Lutheran Church. Justin Lamontagne and Bryan Plourde of The Dunham Group.

Residential

Bryson & Fern, LLC bought a 12,320± SF 18-unit, multi-family property at 13 Triangle Drive, Hampden from Triangle Properties. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Maine Capital, LLC bought a 15,106± SF 18-unit, multi-family portfolio at 115-117 Pierce Street & 179 Pine Street, Lewiston from Peach Properties LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company; Thomas Gadbois of F.O. Bailey Real Estate.

Retail

Northeast Bank bought a 3,237± SF bank building at 836 Center Street, Auburn from Central Maine Federal Credit Union. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

Vintage Amusement Co. bought a 1,080± SF retail building at 940 Roosevelt Trail from Windham Tattoo & Piercing. Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company

S&C LLC bought a 1,700± SF retail building at 1420 Long Plains Road, Buxton from Common Enterprises, LLC. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers; Katherine Hogan of Reside in Maine.

LEASES

Industrial

Venture Solar leased 10,000± SF of industrial space at 19 Pomerleau Street, Biddeford from MEC Realty, Inc. Noah Stebbins and Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

SymQuest Group Inc. leased 9,600± SF of industrial space at 4 Thomas Drive, Westbrook from Millenium Development LLC. Greg Boulos, Samantha Marinko, and Nate Stevens of The Boulos Company; Marc Graham of Cushman & Wakefield.

NAPA/Genuine Parts Company leased 3,000± SF of industrial space at 1113 Riverside Street, Portland from 851 Forest Ave, LLC. John Finegan of The Boulos Company; Josh Kulak of CBRE.

Office

Network Craze Technologies renewed their 508± SF office lease at 225 Commercial Street, Portland from 225 Commercial Street Associates. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Society Impact, A Statutory Public Benefit Limited Liability Company leased 1,265± SF of office space at 85 Exchange Street, Portland from Top of Exchange LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

The Department of Workers Compensation has leased 8,396 SF of office space at 56 Northport Drive, Portland. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC; Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group.

Daybreak Financial Partners, LLC has leased 1,582 SF of office space at 62 US Route One, Cumberland. Jackson Baumann and Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Apex Residential Support Services LLC has leased 2,000 SF of office space at 56 Northport Drive, Portland. Jennifer Davies and Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC, Sara McKee of Spectrum Real Estate.

MAMM has leased of 3,573 SF of space at 144 Fore Street, Portland. Jennifer Davies and Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Maine Community Foundation, Inc. leased 4,962± SF of office space at 2 Monument Square, Portland from 800 Northern Corp. Nate Stevens and Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company; Tom Moulton and Katie Allen of The Dunham Group.

Steamboat Road Consulting, LLC leased 1,632± SF of office space at 254 Commercial Street, Portland from Waterfront Maine. Derek Miller of The Boulos Company.

Gateway Retirement Solutions, Inc. leased 1,455± SF of office space at 201 Main Street, Westbrook from Pride Properties Inc. Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company; John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Bayside Podiatry leased 900± SF of medical/office space at 361 US Route One, Falmouth from 361, LLC. Brice O’Connor and Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company.

Curtis Construction, LLC leased 439± SF of office space at 10 Water Street, Waterville from North River Hathaway, LLC. Chris Romano and Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR of The Boulos Company.

NEXT T.E.A, LLC leased 1,276± SF at 543 Congress Street, Portland from HEGA Realty, LLC. Kirk Butterfield of KW Commercial; Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Retail

Sticky Sweet has leased 1,000 SF of retail space at 119 Cumberland Ave, Portland. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. leased 3,161± SF of retail space at 1 Hannaford Drive, Scarborough from Foleys Ice Cream, Inc. Christopher Gallagher and Joseph Italiaander of The Boulos Company and Adam Cirel of Atlantic Retail.

Angela Adams Designs, LLC leased 1,473± SF of retail space at 40 Free Street, Portland from J.B. Brown and Sons. Derek Miller of The Boulos Company.

The Hive HMMP, LLC leased 688± SF of retail space at 15 Lund Road, Saco from Ironsides Sports Center, LLC. Greg Boulos and Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company.

Handful Studios leased 5,040± SF of retail space at 369 Forest Avenue, Portland from D&J Weeks Properties, LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: