Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale a 64,380± mixed-use building on 7.3± AC in Belfast, a working waterfront town and popular tourist destination in Maine’s Midcoast.

Located at 248 Northport Avenue/U.S. Route 1, this building has a great mix of current tenants in its warehouse, manufacturing, and office spaces. Available immediately are 1,698± SF of office space and over 20,000 SF of warehouse/industrial space. Another 10,470± SF are under negotiation. When fully occupied, projected annual net operating income is $283,684.

The steel-on-slab building was constructed in 1976 with consistent care, improvements, and additions over the years. The warehouse has 40-foot ceilings and two loading docks— one 10’ by 10’ drive-in door and one dock height door with leveler. Manufacturing areas have 15 to 16-foot ceilings.

The subject property is on the south end of town, just a few minutes’ drive to the commercial center. Nearby on Route 1 are Napa Auto Parts, Mathews Brothers window manufacturing, Hammond Lumber, Tractor Supply Co. and more mechanical and hardware suppliers. Belfast is about two hours’ drive to Portland and three-and-half to Boston.

SALE PRICE: $2,995,000

This listing is represented by Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Peter at 207-318-8888 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: