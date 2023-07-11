SALES

Industrial

Vulcan Ventures, LLC bought a 38,183± SF building at 21 Old Farm Road in Lewiston from Transcendia, Inc. Noah Stebbins and Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR of The Boulos Company; Matt Jones of JLL; Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors.

Techno Metal Post ME bought 7,800± SF of industrial space at 907 Oakland Road, Belgrade from Pat Sadulsky. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers; Taylor Tarbox of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, The Masiello Group

L.L. Bean, Inc. bought 21,000 SF at 150 High Street in Ellsworth from RSP Ellsworth 2, LLC. Tom Moulton, Katie Breggia, and Jamie Gull of The Dunham Group; Josh Soley of Maine Realty Advisors.

Land

Liberty Property Investments, LLC bought 0.89± AC at 4 Cascade Road in Saco from Amari Holdings, LLC. Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company.

RCT2 Saco LLC, RCT3 Saco LLC, and JW Saco LLC bought 1.64± AC at 0 Portland Road in Saco from Diversa-Kerr Development, LLC. Brice O’Connor and Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Winslow Community Food Cupboard bought 2.97± AC parcel at 0 China Road in Winslow from Laurent L’Heureux et al. Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company; Kim Hughes of Surette Real Estate.

William Pinkham bought 10.3± AC at 1504 Atlantic Highway in Waldoboro from Hannaford Bros. Co. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company; Sam Armentrout of Armentrout Select Realty.

Plummer Development LLC bought 200± AC at 233 Range E Road, Limerick from Rock Enterprises, LLC. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers; Danielle Lape of KRE Brokerage Group.

Peck Enterprises bought 3.61± AC at 36 Running Hill Road, Scarborough from Goldstein Steel, Inc. Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Plus Power bought 13.3± AC at 60 Hutcherson Drive, Gorham from 60 Hutcherson Drive, LLC. Joe Malone and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Office

RohShaBro Co, LLC bought a 2,222± SF condominium at 383 Commercial Street, Portland from Deering Property Development LLC. Joe Malone and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Residential

Door Fund Inc. bought a portfolio of 48 multifamily buildings and four vacant lots in Augusta from Capital Properties, LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers; Tyler Hall of Keller Williams Realty.

Opallios Investment Properties LLC bought a 2,867± SF, six-unit multifamily at 98 Northern Avenue, Augusta from Lase Trust. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers; Corey Ballew of Vallee Harwood & Blouin.

Retail

Saint Thomas, LLC bought a 10,717± SF building at 317 US Route One in York from MCG Warren, LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company; Daniel de Sa’ of HMX Realty Advisors.

Eagle Holdings Co. bought a 16,205± SF mixed-use property at 168 Saco Avenue in Old Orchard Beach from Duffy’s Holdings, LL.C. Samantha Marinko and Sam Legeyt, The Dunham Group.

LEASES

Industrial

Paradigm Windows renewed their lease of 109,589± SF at 56 Milliken Street in Portland from Plymouth Real Estate Investors. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Jon Rizzo, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

VERTEC CORP leased 6,500± SF at 155 Rumery Street in South Portland from Rumery LLC. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company; Roxane Cole of Roxane Cole Commercial Real Estate LLC.

KUMA FIT Westbrook, LLC leased 4,780± SF at 39 Mechanic Street in Westbrook from HHH1, LLC. Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company; Katie Allen Breggia and Tom Moulton of The Dunham Group.

East Coast Flooring and Window Treatments, Inc leased 4,500± SF at 6 Center Park Road in Topsham from The Grant Group, LLC. Noah Stebbins and Chris Romano of The Boulos Company.

FujiClean USA, LLC leased 2,851± SF at 60 Gray Road, Unit 1 Building C in Falmouth. Jon Rizzo, SIOR, and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company.

Office

Ellie Mental Health leased 3,160 SF at 50 Depot Road in Falmouth from Foreside Place, LLC. Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group; Steve Baumann and Jennifer Davies, Compass Commerical Brokers, LLC.

Smilestories Maine, PS, leased 2,109 SF at 765 US Route One in Yarmouth from 765 US Route One, LLC. Samantha Marinko and Sam LeGeyt of The Dunham Group.

Portland Housing Authority leased 10,243± SF at 970 Baxter Boulevard in Portland from Back Bay Management. Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company.

Bevara, LLC leased 2,590± SF at One Portland Square in Portland from North River IV LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, Reese McFarlane, and Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company.

EVERYWHERE Communications, Inc. subleased 1,593± SF of office space at 30 Danforth Street in Portland from The Holy Donut, Inc. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

On Pointe Security Systems, LLC leased 1,401± SF at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester from October Corporation. Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Universal Services of America, LP leased 1,313± SF at 500 Southborough Drive in South Portland from 400 SOUTHBOROUGH, LLC. Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company; Jim Harnden of The Dunham Group.

Steven Jackson subleased 1,025± SF at 565 Congress Street in Portland from CX Associates, LLC. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

New England Family Institute leased 989± SF at 94 Auburn Street in Portland from MSP Properties. Cameron Foster and Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company; John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Climate Forest, LLC leased 704± SF at 6 Cumberland Street in Brunswick from 6C, LLC. Chris Romano of The Boulos Company.

Portland Home Health Care leased 194± SF at 650 Main Street in South Portland from 650 Main LLC. Claire Richardson and Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company.

Central Maine Cleaning, Inc. leased 178± SF at 650 Main Street in South Portland from 650 Main LLC. Claire Richardson and Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company; Zach Resnikoff of Keller Williams Realty.

KMA Human Resources leased 2,486 SF at 251 US Route One in Falmouth. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Momentum Mental Health, LLC d/b/a Ellie Mental Health leased 3,160 SF at 50 Depot Road in Falmouth. Jennifer Davies of Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC; Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group.

Southern Maine Childrens Academy leased 5,726 SF at 125 Presumpscot Street in Portland. Steve Baumann and Jennifer Davies of Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

The Dempsey Center leased 15,000± SF at the Rock Row Medical Office Building in Westbrook from Waterstone Properties Group Inc. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Blackhawk Network, Inc. subleased 6,288± SF at 707 Sable Oaks Drive in South Portland from Thrive Operations, LLC. Joe Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Mina Shir leased 3,300± SF at 33 Elmwood Avenue in Westbrook from WDS Properties LLC. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Gateway Retirement Solutions, Inc. leased 1,455± SF at 201 Main Street in Westbrook from Pride Properties, Inc. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers and Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company.

Allyson Putnam leased 989± SF at 94 Auburn Street in Portland from MSP Properties 94 Auburn LLC. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers; Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company.

Public Consulting Group LLC leased 693± SF from Top of Exchange LLC at 97A Exchange Street in Portland. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers; Robert Tragemann of Colliers International.

Maine Community Foundation leased 4,962 SF at 2 Monument Square in Portland from 800 Northern Corp. Cameron Foster of Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC; Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Casco Bay Direct Primary Care, LLC leased 2,825 SF at Brickhill Avenue in South Portland from Castlebrook, LLC. Tom Moulton & Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group; Jessica Estes of The Boulos Company.

Retail

Five Below, Inc. leased 10,768± SF at 131 Topsham Fair Mall Road in Topsham from B33 Topsham Crossing, LLC. Derek Miller, Brice O’Connor, and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company.

Hurt & Co. LLC leased 5,361± SF at 71 US Route One in Scarborough from Foundation Center, LLC. Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company; Chris Craig of The Dunham Group.

Lake & Co. LLC leased 3,000± SF at 881 US Route One in Yarmouth from Southworth Investments, LLC. Jessica Estes of The Boulos Company; Cheri Bonawitz of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Vermont Flannel, LLC leased 1,377± SF at 432 Fore Street in Portland from Terrapin Properties, LLC. Greg Boulos, Nate Stevens, and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

Freshies leased 1,000± SF of restaurant space at 47-57 India Street in Portland from India Middle Junction LLC. Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company; Peter Gwilym of Porta & Company.

MJS Enterprises LLC. leased 2,441 SF at 269 US Route One in Falmouth. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

The Form Lab LLC. leased 4,999 SF at 269 US Route One in Falmouth. Jennifer Davies and Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Relax Me, Inc. leased 2,900 SF at 343 Gorham Road in South Portland. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

The Henry of Portland leased 9,800 SF at 375 Fore Street in Portland. Steve Baumann and Jackson Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Natasha Durham Design dba Rough & Tumble leased 2,126± SF at 178 Middle Street in Portland from Fresnel LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Dube’s Music leased 1,250± SF at 491 US Route 1 in Freeport from Storage Realty Corp. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. leased 2,711± SF at 180 Main Street in Biddeford from 4A Property LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Lake & Co. LLC leased 3,000± SF at 881 US Route One in Yarmouth from Southworth Investments. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers; Jessica Estes of The Boulos Company.

Heron Holly LLC leased 792± SF at 58 Market Street in Portland from Cow Bella LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Siren Roost LLC leased 709± SF at 613A Congress Street in Portland from Crostone Portland LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers; Mark Young of McAllister Real Estate.

33 by Hand LLC leased 543± SF from Crostone Portland LLC at 142 High Street in Portland. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

