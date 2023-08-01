Point one: Great syndicated political cartoon on Page A6 of the July 28 Press Herald by Kevin Siers. Elon Musk is a pirate for sure.

Point two: On the July 28 letter attacking Clay Bennett’s cartoon on Jason Aldean’s song “Try That In A Small Town,” we are just waiting for the response from Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent or Black Lives Matter – “Try That In My Hood, Neighbor!”

Anyway, keep up the good fight! Keep shining the light so democracy doesn’t die dumb in the dark.

Chris Queally
Scarborough

letter to the editor
