Point one: Great syndicated political cartoon on Page A6 of the July 28 Press Herald by Kevin Siers. Elon Musk is a pirate for sure.
Point two: On the July 28 letter attacking Clay Bennett’s cartoon on Jason Aldean’s song “Try That In A Small Town,” we are just waiting for the response from Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent or Black Lives Matter – “Try That In My Hood, Neighbor!”
Anyway, keep up the good fight! Keep shining the light so democracy doesn’t die dumb in the dark.
Chris Queally
Scarborough
