The Earth is heating up. This is no longer up for debate or based on political affiliation. It’s math, it’s science, and it’s happening now: wildfires, heat waves, warmer waters, ice melting and extreme weather events. Visiting Europe will need to be in the fall or spring, as summer is now too hot.

We are fortunate in Maine; however, the signs are here as well. I spent my childhood outside and never saw a tick; now we have them year round. Waters are rising and warming; here on the coast, our winter is more freezing rain than snow.

In 2023, we still allow tyrants to hold the free world hostage. Innocent people are losing their lives. People are starving. There’s cruelty to animals, racism, discrimination, random acts of violence, etc. A global pandemic did not bring us closer as it should have; possibly the opposite. But we need to come together. Global warming and climate change must be addressed collectively as a species. The Earth is not concerned with where you live, what religion you are or your political views.

Humans are also capable of incredible positive accomplishments, love, intelligence, humor, caring and kindness. Let’s take care of our home for us, the animals, our children and generations to come.

Paul Stratis

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: