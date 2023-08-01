HARPSWELL – Susan “Sue” Ann Stilphen, 84, passed away on July 25, 2023 following a period of declining cardiac and respiratory health.

She was born in Bath, on Aug. 23, 1938, a daughter of Ernest M. and Elnora L. (Coffin) Wallace. Sue grew up at West Point in Phippsburg. As a girl she was the namesake of her Father’s lobster boat, The Susan Ann, which he built himself. She was married to Donald A. Sanford of West Bath for 27 years until 1980 and they had two children, Ernie and Rachel. She was proprietor of “The Cake Top Shop” and sold many special cakes and supplies out of her home in West Bath where she lived most of her life.

She was very active in PTA and the Girl Scouts when her children were young. She also enjoyed bowling, formerly as a member of the Phippsburg Ladies League and she was a past member of the Emblem Club in Bath. At various times she worked at BIW, the Bath Middle School cafeteria and in retail. She loved the ocean, cooking, gardening and reading.

She was predeceased by her son, Ernest W. Sanford, three siblings, Jeanetta Mynahan, Richard Wallace and Norma Wallace and her dear friend Beverly Ouellette.

She loved her family fiercely and is survived by her daughter, Rachel A. (Charles) Lounder, three grandchildren; Andrew (Kara) Lounder, Brittany Verrill, Cody (Rachel M.) Lounder, and seven great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Collin, and Granten Verrill, Eleanora and Abel Lounder, and Charles L. and Violet Lounder. She is also survived by her sister, Ellen Talbot, a very special niece, Carol (William) Moore, and half sister Gail Stevens.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at Brunswick Seventh Day Adventist Church in Brunswick. A gathering will follow in the church social room following the service. Sue will be interned at Orchard Hill Cemetery, in West Bath, where she wished to rest near her son.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. For online guestbook please visit http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brunswick Seventh Day Adventist Church,

333 Main St.,

Brunswick, ME 04011

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous