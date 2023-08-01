The National Trust for Local News, a nonprofit that has pledged to preserve and invest in local news, has completed its purchase of most of Maine’s daily newspapers, including the Portland Press Herald.

The papers’ previous owner, Reade Brower, and Elizabeth Hansen Shapiro, chief executive officer and founder of the National Trust for Local News, confirmed Tuesday that the sale had closed.

“I am so grateful to Reade Brower for believing in the vision and mission of the National Trust for Local News, and for entrusting us with the future of these incredible local news outlets,” Hansen Shapiro said in an email.

“I’m happy with the outcome,” Brower said in an interview. “I’m hoping it’s the best possible course for the next steward of the papers.”

In addition to the Press Herald, Brower’s Masthead Maine included the Sun Journal in Lewiston, the Kennebec Journal in Augusta, the Morning Sentinel in Waterville, the Times Record in Brunswick and 17 weekly papers in southern and western Maine, including the Forecaster group.

With the sale, the papers are now part of the Maine Trust for Local News, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Local News.

News of the sale was announced July 10. Brower and the National Trust for Local News said at the time that they expected the sale to be finalized by the end of July.

Lisa DeSisto, who served as chief executive officer of Masthead Maine and is now CEO and publisher of the Maine Trust for Local News, announced the news of the sale being finalized in an email to employees Tuesday.

She was joined in South Portland for a meeting and celebration with staff by National Trust for Local News Chief Portfolio Officer Ross McDuffie, who introduced the trust and answered questions. The two were also expected to visit other properties in the Maine Trust for Local News later in the day.

“It is really a blessing for us to be a part of the National Trust for Local News,” DeSisto said at the South Portland meeting. “We are the Maine Trust for Local News and I’m so excited to share this news with all of you.

“We’ve been reading about some of the really unpleasant outcomes for newspaper organizations across the country and I can’t imagine one that is more opposite than what we’ve seen out there.”

Steve Greenlee, executive editor of the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram, said the sale going through is promising news for the papers.

“We want to continue to do the type of journalism that finds the truth for Maine,” he said. “This ownership model will help us there. … So many papers have been gobbled up by corporate ownership that doesn’t have good intentions for them. It’s a different situation in Maine.”

Megan Gray, president of the News Guild of Maine, which represents nearly 200 workers at the Portland Press Herald and Morning Sentinel, did not immediately respond to a phone message or email seeking reaction from the union to the sale being finalized.

This story will be updated.

