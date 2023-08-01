LEWISTON — State police identified the two victims of Sunday morning’s shootings on Knox Street, according to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.

Mohammed Sheik, 30, of Auburn, and Keyt Hussein, 23, of Lewiston, both died of gunshot wounds and their deaths are categorized as homicides, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. One died on Knox Street and the other died at Central Maine Medical Center, she said.

Investigators have spoken with several people of interest and the investigation is ongoing, said Moss.

This story will be updated.

