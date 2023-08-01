A 15-year-old boy died Monday when the vehicle he was a passenger in crashed on Grand Falls Road in Baileyville.

A 17-year-old from Baileyville was operating a 2005 Jeep Liberty at high speed when he lost control of the vehicle, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, in a release.

There were five other juveniles, including the victim, inside the Jeep when it went off the road, struck a large culvert, rolled over and came to rest on its roof in 3 feet of water. The 15-year-old was thrown from the Jeep and became pinned under the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not being released.

The remaining passengers were transported to Calais Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Moss said speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by Maine State Police.

State police were assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Border Patrol, Tribal Warden Service and the Baileyville Fire Department.

