FARMINGTON — A Winthrop man was killed early Tuesday morning in a fiery crash when his sedan struck a tractor-trailer head-on on Route 2/Farmington Falls Road.

Noah Brochu, 26, of Winthrop was heading north near 156 Farmington Falls Road about 3:30 a.m. when the 2010 Nissan Altima he was driving crossed the centerline, struck a tractor-trailer head-on and burst into flames, according to Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles.

Brochu was extricated from the sedan and pronounced dead at the scene.

Gregory Cornelius, 57, of Glen Allen, Virginia, was operating the 2015 Volvo semi-trailer truck hauling a tanker filled with argon refrigerated liquid, Charles said. The rig is owned by Messer, a leading provider of industrial and medical gases, based in Indiana.

Cornelius was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington for evaluation and released.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, Charles said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement

Farmington Police Department, Farmington Fire Department and NorthStar Ambulance responded to the scene. They were later joined by the Maine State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement troopers.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection helped contain about 100 gallons of spilled diesel fuel. The contents in the tank were not released and no additional hazard to the public occurred as a result of the crash, Charles said.

Dutch Gap Auto removed the tractor-trailer and Collins Enterprises removed the Nissan Altima.

Traffic on Route 2 as diverted around the area for nearly five hours following the crash.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: