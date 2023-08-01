The Yarmouth Police Department has become one of 22 departments out of 132 in the state to be accredited through the Maine Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

The Maine Chiefs of Police Association developed the rigorous accreditation program about 10 years ago to recognize police departments that adhere to nationwide and statewide best practices. Receiving the accreditation is “a tremendous honor,” Yarmouth Town Manager Nat Tupper said at a Town Council meeting last week.

Former Police Chief Michael Morrill pursued the accreditation and after his retirement in 2019, Chief Dan Gallant continued the effort.

“This achievement serves as a renewed promise to the community that we are dedicated to holding ourselves accountable to the highest principles with the goal of enhancing confidence and trust,” Gallant said.

To be awarded accreditation, the Yarmouth department had to have proof, policies and procedures in place for 167 standards.

“These standards cover all aspects of law enforcement operations including use of force, protection of citizen rights, pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations,” according to MLEAP. “While being accredited does not guarantee an agency will not make a mistake, it does ensure that the agency has carefully thought about these critical issues, has developed policy and procedures to address them and has systems in place to identify and correct problems.”

“These standards are not easy to achieve,” former Falmouth Police Chief Ed Tolan said at the council meeting. The Falmouth Police Department also has received the state accreditation.

Accreditation lasts for three years, and each police department must submit an annual report showing how it is living up to the standards.

The Yarmouth Police Department has 13 officers and seven other staff members. Gallant said he is “humbled” by his department’s hard work and dedication.

“I’m honored to lead a team of such exceptional men and women who serve with integrity, professionalism, respect and partnership,” Gallant said.

