August is typically blueberry infused — pancakes, muffins, pies; your list is as long as mine, I’m sure. But last spring’s late freeze has muted this summer’s berry harvest, and in its blue absence, I’ve been thinking about one of its other dependents: bears, a lifelong favorite animal.

Even the casual scanner of news will have noted that bears keep showing up in unusual places these days, at least from the human perspective. Resurgent ursine populations and our human habit of building into woodlands has — more and more — made us neighbors. This was brought home to me during a recent visit to New Hampshire, when a bear showed up at dusk to root about the yard … and also drop off the poem that follows.

A local friend and beekeeper also pointed me to a June Facebook post of of a wildlife cam’s night photo of a bear in Freeport. Eyes aglow, the bear looks straight at the camera. And a Topsham friend sent on a photo of bent-over bird feeder pole, courtesy of a motivated bruin. Surely, they are near.

This month’s column features a translation from Bear to English. Such work is unusual but on the increase as we (humans) seek to understand better our animal neighbors. It follows in the tradition of canine author Barkley Mayer’s “paw-scribed journal,” translated from Dog into English carefully and at great effort by his HC (human companion) Doug (“Appalachia Journal,” June 15, 1993, pp. 76-85).

My translation from the N.H. bear’s work may have robbed it of some of its grace, but I have tried to stay close to its ursine spirit. (Translator’s note: Bears, it seems, aren’t fans of punctuation; the world, as they see it, is of a piece rather than broken by pauses.)

‘Bear in Mind’

We’re having a moment it

seems in yards here and there

across the land wherever

woods draw near when we wander

onto one of your odd patches

all chemed-up to keep it

green O My God OMYGOD we hear again

and again and that makes sense

because we are after all a ripple

of dark fur and big enough

to eclipse the flowers or

the swing-sets and we move

with a grace our bulk belies

plus even as we barely use them

we’ve got incisors and the two-footed

world pays a lot of attention

to teeth to teething to being toothsome

plus you keep feeding the birds who can

fly I mean come on if anyone

can find food it’s the birds! but

yo (my newest pronoun) hey (old greeting)

they barely have to stir a wing to get seeds

and suet and … get this … oranges!

the orioles go nuts for them

and for us seed sure beats climbing

a beech and shinnying way out

to comb those bristly little nut-

pods off the high branches I mean

why not take a cylinder and shotgun

a whole sleeve of it you’d do

it too so we’re new in the neighbor-

hood and out here most of us are black but

let me tell you no one wants to see

one of our polar relatives from the north … now

there’s a bear to beware don’t let blondie

get near better stick with us

and get over our being near your yard

put some berries out forget to

clean the grill and sip a little wine

while we rumpus around in the bushes

bearly there and here and still near.

Always happy to receive bear stories and sightings at the email below. Share the berries.

Sandy Stott is a Brunswick resident, chairperson of the town’s Conservation Commission and a member of Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust’s Board of Directors. He writes for a variety of publications. He may be reached at fsandystott@gmail.com.

